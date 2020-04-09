Report: Americans could get stimulus checks starting April 9

(WREX) — The much-awaited stimulus payouts will begin flooding into millions of bank accounts starting Thursday, according to an internal plan.

The first payout is estimated to cover at least 50 million Americans. Depending on how quickly banks process the payments, they would be deposited by April 14 at the latest.

The first wave of payments will be issued to people who have already given their bank account information to the IRS and Social Security beneficiaries who filed a federal tax return with direct deposit information.

The next wave of money will be paid no later than the week of April 20. The third and final round is dedicated to payments being made through checks.

Checks will be sent out over the next several month, with some people receiving the checks as late as September.



CLICK HERE to for more information on the stimulus packages.