Record 16.8 million have sought US jobless aid since virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a startling 6.6 million people seeking jobless benefits last week, the United States has reached a grim landmark: Roughly one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks.



The figures collectively constitute the largest and fastest string of job losses in records dating to 1948.



They paint a picture of a job market that is quickly unraveling as businesses have shut down across the country because of the coronavirus outbreak.



More than 20 million American may lose jobs this month.

This article has been updated by the Associated Press, updating the number from 16.6 to 16.8 million.