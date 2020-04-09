Pritzker: Evidence shows Illinois may be bending the curve regarding COVID-19

COVID-19 UPDATE: Governor JB Pritzker gives his daily update on the coronavirus in Illinois. Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, April 9, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says there's some new evidence which shows the state may be bending the curve.



Speaking for the 32nd straight day regarding the virus, the governor spoke about Illinois' effort regarding residents staying home.

"Our rate of rise is looking less and less exponential. That indicated to us that we are in fact bending the curve. There's even some evidence that we may be moving toward a flatter curve. But we need to keep watching the data on a daily basis," Governor JB Pritzker said.

However, the governor acknowledged the state is still in a battle as the state reported an additional 1,300 new coronavirus cases and an additional 66 virus related deaths on Thursday.



The governor also said despite the progress, the "curve" is still rising and people need to continue to stay home to ensure the numbers in the state starts to decrease.

"I am worried about people throwing caution to the wind and seeing a nice day outside and thinking that they're not in danger. You heard Dr. Ezike talking about how some young people think they're invincible, that this virus won't affect them. So, everybody needs to know that, if we are improving, and it's still up in the air, but if we are improving here in the state, it is because people are staying at home," said Governor Pritzker.

Illinois now has had more than 500 deaths related to the coronavirus and a total of 16,000 cases.