Midway Village Museum asks for Rockford area residents to document history during pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, we're living through a time unlike any other and our new 'normal' isn't normal at all.

The Midway Village Museum wants to document personal stories to preserve Rockford's unique history.

The museum is asking Rockford area residents to share their stories, photographs and videos to help document life during the pandemic. These first-hand accounts will become part of Midway Village Museum's permanent collection.

Years, decades and centuries from now, your stories and memories will provide a historical perspective on how Rockford responded to the challenge we're all facing.

Here are some questions the museum wants you to consider when you prepare your submission to be a part of Rockford history:

How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting your everyday life?

Are you a business owner in Rockford? Have you closed your doors or found ways to remain open?

Have you opted to self-quarantine and shelter in place? Or do you work in a profession where that is not an option?

What do you want future generations of Rockfordians to know about this pandemic?

For you, what is the most memorable aspect about the COVID-19 pandemic?

What are your predictions for the future? How will Rockford look post COVID?

The museum asks you send all stories or photographs (along with your first/last names and zipcode) or questions regarding the project to Assistant Curator Kim Ortega at collections@midwayvillage.com.

"This information will help us tell a more accurate story because we just don't want to assume that life was like this for certain people or people were feeling this way," Ortega said. "Having first hand accounts help us provide a more correct and whole view of what life is like for people living in Rockford right now."