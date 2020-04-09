Mercyhealth to accept homemade mask donations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A health care system in the region has announced it will be accepting homemade masks during the coronavirus outbreak.



Mercyhealth says collection sites have been set up at the visitor representative welcome centers at each of their hospital main lobbies. Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday, 9 am-3 pm.

Collection sites include Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside and Javon Bea Hospital–Rockton.

Mercyhealth has added the CDC homemade mask pattern to its coronavirus webpage below. You can also make a monetary donation by visiting mercyhealthsystem.org/coronavirus and click on donate now.

Mercyhealth says donations will help physicians, nurses and other care team members stay safe while saving lives.

Mercyhealth is accepting N95 masks, regular surgical and procedural masks, thermometers (infrared and forehead models with disposable covers), footwear covers, surgical or exam gloves, disposable isolation gowns, face shields, goggles or eye protection, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and nasopharyngeal swaps. All items need to be unopened and in original packaging.