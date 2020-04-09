Man charged in March triple shooting at Auburn Manor

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man is indicted on attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery charges in Winnebago County.

Marcus Carter, 36, also faces one count of armed habitual criminal and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office

Rockford Police responded to a call about multiple shots fired on March 13 at 4104 Auburn Street. When officers arrived, officials say they learned a fight broke out in a hallway at Auburn Manor and three people were shot.

Attempted murder carries a penalty of up to 60 years in prison. Carter is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Carter is scheduled to appear in front of the Honorable Judge Joseph McGraw in Courtroom A on June 17, 2020 at 9:00 in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.