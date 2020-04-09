Long-term care facility releases statement following positive coronavirus test

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — One of the two long-term facilities where coronavirus cases have been confirmed at has released a statement.



Anam Care Center on Sayer Rd. has released a statement regarding two of its residents testing positive for the coronavirus:

“We understand the concerns of our residents and their families and will continue to provide for all of their needs through this extraordinary time,” said Bernice Marinelli, CEO of Anam Care. “As a registered nurse, I know how important it is to not only be cared for medically, but also emotionally, especially residents in a memory care facility. In addition to following all CDC and Illinois Department of Health recommendations, we are providing resources that allow residents and families to connect within the restrictions of social distancing.”

The care center says once the tests came back positive, they reported them to the Winnebago County Health Department and is communicating regularly to prevent further exposure and transmission within its facility and community.



Anam Care Center says they took all available precautions once recommendations became available in early March. The care center says they also applied additional guidelines to prevent cross contamination by enhancing already rigorous sanitation procedures, providing additional training to staff, instituting a “no visitor” policy, and mandating that any staff member feeling unwell stay home while ensuring they would continue to be paid.

The facility also instituted temperature and virus screening daily for staff and multiple times each day for resident.

The facility's CEO, Bernice Marineli, will be at Thursday's press briefing on the coronavirus along with Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney and Dr. Sandra Martell, the director of the Winnebago County Health Department. That press conference is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the update live on 13 WREX, stream it on our website or watch it on the 13 WREX Facebook page.

The other long-term care facility to report a positive case of the coronavirus was Alden Alma Nelson Manor.