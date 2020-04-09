Lee County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 9

DIXON (WREX) -- Lee County Health Department reports three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 9.

County health officials say KSB Hospital received 25 test results Thursday, three were positive, 22 were negative.

The three new cases are a person in his or her 30s, another in his or her 40s and another in his or her 70s.

Seven more people were tested at the KSB Hospital COVID-19 drive-thru testing site. The health department says KSB is seeing a much quicker turnaround on test results.