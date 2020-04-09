JMK Nippon to temporarily close its doors due to the coronavirus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A popular restaurant in Rockford will be temporarily closing its doors due to the coronavirus.



JMK Nippon announced they'll be closing their doors starting on Sunday, April 12. The restaurant says they'll be closed through the state's "stay-at-home" order and will extend the closure if they deem necessary.



The restaurant says they're doing it to keep employees and customers safe from the coronavirus.



JMK Nippon made sure to thank their customers for their support over the recent weeks.



You can read the full post the restaurant made on its Facebook page below:

To our loyal customers. We are deeply saddened to announce that JMK Nippon will be temporarily closed starting this Sunday April 12th. As the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to worsen over the next couple weeks, we feel it is our duty to keep our customers and employees as safe as possible. We are so grateful for the love and support you all have shown us over the last several weeks! We love our customers and appreciate your understanding during this unprecedented time. Please stay tuned for any updates we may have. #weareallinthistogether