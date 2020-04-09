Illinois reports 1,344 new coronavirus cases, 66 new deaths

COVID-19 UPDATE: Governor JB Pritzker gives his daily update on the coronavirus in Illinois. Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, April 9, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — As Illinois gets closer to its expected peak for the coronavirus, the number of cases and deaths related to the virus continue to increase.



On Thursday, April 9, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,344 new cases of the virus. The increase in cases brings the total in the state from 15,078 up to 16,422. In the past week alone, the state has confirmed more than 8,000 new cases of the virus, according to IDPH.



The state also reported 66 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the state to a total of 528.



These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the Northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

