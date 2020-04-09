Five years later: Fairdale endures a different crisis years after the tornado

Fairdale (WREX) — Five years ago Danni West and her family lived through a night they will never forget: the Fairdale tornado.

"It just seemed like a movie, like a bad dream," says West.

But once the dust settles and the community began to rebuild, West says it learned how strong it was.



"In the beginning everybody kind of knew everybody," says West. "Might not of known them by name we might’ve known them by face or by vehicle. But after all that happened you got to know people on a first name basis. A hug was one of the first things before you even said anything to them the hug was the first thing."

Lasting bonds were formed that are now being used to weather a different type of storm - the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We all kind of just check in on if someone is going out we contact individuals," says West. "Do you want anything? You need us to grab do you need anything, are you doing OK?"

Whether it's checking in on neighbors or keeping weather radios at the read, the community and those who protect it say what they learned five years ago will protect them in years to come.

"Now that we know and have experience with it will be ready the next time more ready than before," says Kirkland Fire Lieutenant Kris Habermehl. "People have learned to stay in constant contact with each other."

While the community may not be able to gather in person today to look back on what it's endured, they know when they can their neighbors will be waiting.

"Keeping the history alive, there’s a sense of community that has never gone out of style there it’s always been very strong," says Habermehl.