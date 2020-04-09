Hard work leads Malcomson to All-American honor

(ROCKTON) — Rock Valley College freshman Hannah Malcomson was named an NJCAA Division III 1st Team All-American this week, capping off an impressive year with the Golden Eagles.

"My reaction was I was excited," Malcomson said. "All year I worked my butt off for this big goal and achievement. I finally got it. Being able to put in all this work and have this come, and get this opportunity, this award just shows I did put in the hard work. It was just exciting."

She had to re-learn how to play point guard, and she showed off her ability to lead a team, averaging about 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals per game.

"I had coach with me all the time," Malcomson says of RVC head coach Darryl Watkins. "If I didn't understand I pulled him aside. I pulled the assistant coach aside, our manager like I need help. I need you guys to push me. They did that and I got what I needed."

Right as the sports world was shutting down, RVC was hosting the national tournament. They played without fans in their home gym, making it a much different experience than they expected.

"It was probably the weirdest tournament I've ever played in my life," Malcomson recalls. "We were so excited and hyped up about having our home fans and everyone there to support us. Then we turn around and we can't. We were expecting this loud crowd there to support us and then we had nobody."

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, and Hannah finds that to be true with the game of basketball.

"This makes you love the game even more," she says of not being able to get out and play. "Now that you can't go and actually participate. It makes you see how much you want this game, how much you love it, what it brings you and how happy it makes you."

For now she's working out and doing ball handling drills with her sister, waiting to see when she'll be able to play again.