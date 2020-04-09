Gusty weather leads to wind-whipped snow showers, soft hail

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A tight pressure gradient Thursday is going to result in very gusty winds. On top of wind gusts to 50 MPH, the gateway to the weekend also features the potential for snow showers.

Mother Nature can't make up her mind:

In grand fashion for early April in the Midwest, Thursday features the potential for strong winds, heavy snowfall, and even thunder. Let's deal with one thing at a time: the wind.

Low pressure is pushing into the Northeast as high pressure slides east across the High Plains. The tightening pressure gradient is going to mean a windy day across the Stateline. A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Thursday, with northwesterly wind gusts approaching 50 miles per hour on occasion, especially through the late-morning and afternoon.

Strong winds are likely through the day Thursday thanks to a strong pressure gradient over the Midwest.

The wind won't be the only weather woe Thursday could bring. While sunny skies are going to be the rule of thumb early, clouds build through the afternoon with snow showers developing during the second half of the day. Snow could come down quite heavily, despite temperatures being in the middle 40s. About 1500' above ground level, temperatures are forecast to be below freezing, leading to the snow chance. Snow could be mixed with graupel from time to time, which is also called "soft hail."

It may not just be snow that flies today. Graupel, or "soft hail," is also a possibility, which is a lesser known precipitation type.

Thursday's weather setup is very similar to April 2nd, 2016, when squally snow showers, strong winds, and even thunder made an appearance. Snow shouldn't accumulate to much, but it could be enough to leave a dusting behind before snow and graupel comes to an end by sunset.

Thursday's wacky weather subsides:

It's apparent that Mother Nature is going to try to throw everything but the kitchen sink at the Stateline Thursday. It doesn't last for long, as Friday brings a return to plentiful sunshine and slightly less gusty conditions.

Highs top out into the lower 50s for most, which is seasonably cooler than average. Mostly sunny skies through the day give way to a few more clouds by late in the afternoon, a sign of the wet weekend to come.

Rainy weekend possible:

Friday evening's increasing clouds give way to rain chances for the weekend. Models guidance suggests Saturday morning could remain dry, but that comes to an end fairly quickly. By Saturday afternoon, scattered showers are likely. The upcoming weekend doesn't look to be a total washout, but times of rainy weather are going to be likely both Saturday and Sunday.

Rainy times are likely starting during the afternoon Saturday.

Sunrise services on Easter Sunday could feature rain showers.

Alongside the rainy conditions at times, temperatures are going to remain chilly. Highs both days of the upcoming weekend remain in the lower to middle 50s.

Early week snow?:

As the low pressure responsible for providing weekend rainfall departs, some models suggest snow could fly. Temperatures Sunday evening into Monday fall to near freezing, meaning a mix of rain and snow are possible. Details on specifics are still uncertain, but it's certainly a pattern that requires monitoring through the weekend.