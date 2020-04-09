Freeport restaurant gives back to first responders for Easter

FREEPORT (WREX) — Every Easter, Benchwarmers Grill and Spirits gives back to those in need. This year, it's expanding who falls into that category.

The restaurant plans to feed more than 200 first responders on Easter Sunday. Typically, Benchwarmers feeds people in need on the holiday. But a customer who donated food challenged the restaurant to go a step further.

Thanks to some donations from the community, and some of its own resources, it's able to make a difference for those on the frontlines.

"I think it's amazing. Truly I wouldn't be able to do this alone. The outpour of community support has been amazing," said Eric White, the owner of Benchwarmers Grill and Spirits.

On top of the first responders, it will also feed 19 families in need on Sunday.