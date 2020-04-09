COVID-19 Recap: More than 180 total cases, 8 deaths in Northern Illinois region

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — The Northern Illinois region saw an additional 79 new coronavirus cases and 5 new deaths in the past four days.



At the end of Wednesday, April 8, there were a total of 181 cases in the Northern Illinois region and 8 total deaths. On Saturday, April 4, there were a total of 102 cases and 3 deaths in the region.



Winnebago County continues to lead the region in both cases (76) and deaths (3).



The county also reported positive coronavirus cases in two long-term care facilities on Wednesday. The health department says positive tests have been confirmed in the Anam Care Center on Sayer Rd. and Alden Alma Nelson Manor.



In the past four days, both Ogle and Boone counties have reported their first coronavirus related deaths. As of now, six of the nine counties in the region have reported a death.



Here's a look at total numbers as of Wednesday, April 8:

Winnebago: 76 (3 deaths)

Boone: 7 (1 death)

Ogle: 15 (1 death)

Stephenson: 7

Lee: 6

DeKalb: 35 (1 death)

Jo Daviess: 8

Carroll: 5 (1 death)

Whiteside: 22 (1 death)

As April 8, the state is reporting more than 15,000 total cases as well as 462 deaths related to the coronavirus.