Calmer and drier weather moves in, but the chill lingers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get rid of the strong winds and occasional rain and snow showers, but the chill in the air stays in place through early next week.

Windy and snowy:

The hints of winter in the air roll on into the evening and early overnight, but we'll see a slow drop off in both wind and snow after 7 pm. Wind gusts die down to around 35 mph (rather than the 50 mph+ gusts seen in the afternoon). Scattered snow showers dry up by 7 pm, with dry and clear conditions overnight. The chilly air drops overnight low temperatures in the upper 20's. With the breezy winds lingering, wind chills will be in the low 20's in the morning.

Quiet Friday:

Winds remain breezy Friday, but not strong like Thursday.

By Friday, the weather gets away from some of the wintry conditions. While still cool, temperatures warm back to the middle to low 50's, which is only a few degrees away from average. A dry and sunny sky hangs overhead. Winds remain a little breezy, but gusts only reach 25 mph from the west. By Friday evening, the gusty winds should settle down further.

Wet weekend:

Saturday and Sunday provide chances for wet and cool weather. We'll see a somewhat sunny start to Saturday, then scattered rain showers slide in by the late afternoon. The rainy weather continues into Saturday evening before letting up briefly. The clouds, rain, and cool air keep Saturday in the middle 50's.

Sunday could be soggy with heavier rain showers throughout the day. At times, a little snow may mix in, but little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures hold steady Sunday, and only warm to the middle 50's.

Extra cool air moves in Sunday night, producing snow flurries and dropping overnight temperatures into the 20's. Early next week looks brisk as a result of this next wave of cold air.

Cold next week:

Monday and Tuesday may struggle to warm. We'll see more sunshine, but temperatures barely get back to the middle 40's. This is nearly 15 degrees below average for this time of year! We may see 50 degrees again by the middle of next week. Look for the colder than average weather pattern to last through at least next weekend.