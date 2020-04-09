 Skip to Content

A closer look at coronavirus in Winnebago County by the numbers

5:09 pm Coronavirus, Top Stories

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department provided additional numbers breaking down the total cases in the county.

The county reported a total of 84 cases and 5 deaths in the county as of Thursday, April 9. One of the deaths was in a long-term care facility.

Of the 84 cases, here's a breakdown of the cases by age group:

  • 0-9: 0
  • 10-19: 5
  • 20-29: 13
  • 30-39: 11
  • 40-49: 14
  • 50-59: 16
  • 60-69: 12
  • 70-79: 8
  • 80+: 5

Here's a look a breakdown of the cases by ethnicity:

  • White: 58%
  • Black/African American, Not Hispanic/Latino: 23%
  • Hispanic: 19

You can take a look at the full numbers yourself below as well as the latest on the resources available in the county as of Thursday:

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content