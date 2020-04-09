A closer look at coronavirus in Winnebago County by the numbers
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department provided additional numbers breaking down the total cases in the county.
The county reported a total of 84 cases and 5 deaths in the county as of Thursday, April 9. One of the deaths was in a long-term care facility.
Of the 84 cases, here's a breakdown of the cases by age group:
- 0-9: 0
- 10-19: 5
- 20-29: 13
- 30-39: 11
- 40-49: 14
- 50-59: 16
- 60-69: 12
- 70-79: 8
- 80+: 5
Here's a look a breakdown of the cases by ethnicity:
- White: 58%
- Black/African American, Not Hispanic/Latino: 23%
- Hispanic: 19
You can take a look at the full numbers yourself below as well as the latest on the resources available in the county as of Thursday: