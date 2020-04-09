A closer look at coronavirus in Winnebago County by the numbers

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department provided additional numbers breaking down the total cases in the county.



The county reported a total of 84 cases and 5 deaths in the county as of Thursday, April 9. One of the deaths was in a long-term care facility.



Of the 84 cases, here's a breakdown of the cases by age group:

0-9: 0

10-19: 5

20-29: 13

30-39: 11

40-49: 14

50-59: 16

60-69: 12

70-79: 8

80+: 5

Here's a look a breakdown of the cases by ethnicity:

White: 58%

Black/African American, Not Hispanic/Latino: 23%

Hispanic: 19

You can take a look at the full numbers yourself below as well as the latest on the resources available in the county as of Thursday: