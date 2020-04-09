8 Minutes of Expertise: Jay Sandine with the Rockford Park District

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Wednesday's segment of 8 Minutes of Expertise, we spoke with Rockford Park District Director Jay Sandine to talk about the challenges the park district is facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The district has been forced to close facilities and lay off hundreds of employees. It's also had to remove features from many of its outdoor areas, including basketball hoops and tennis nets in an effort to keep people from congregating.



Jay sheds some light on how the park district plans to recover from the pandemic.



