2 new coronavirus related deaths in Winnebago County, total cases up 84

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Leaders in Winnebago County confirmed new cases and deaths related to the novel coronavirus on Thursday.



The county reported 8 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 84. Specific age numbers were not given, but the county says a total of 5 cases are in the age group of 10-19 years old. On Wednesday, the county only reported 1 case in that same age group.



The county also confirmed two new deaths related to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the county up to 5. The health department says one of the deaths was in a long-term care facility. On Wednesday, the county confirmed its first cases at long-term care facilities in the county.



No additional information on the deaths are known at this time.



Here's a full look at the county's daily report: