WREX Recipes: Lemon Cream Cheese Pound Cake

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our latest recipe is a Lemon Cream Cheese Pound Cake which my mom makes! For this loving and soulful cake you will need the following ingredients:

• 11/2 (3 sticks butter) softened;

• One 8- ounce package cream cheese, softened;

• 3 cups sugar;

• 6 large eggs;

• 3 cups cake flour, sifted twice;

• Pinch of salt;

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract;

• 1 teaspoon lemon extract.

1. Preheat the oven to 325°F. Grease and flour a 10-inch Bundt cake.

2. Cream the butter and cream cheese with an electric mixer until well combined. Add the sugar. Mix for 7 minutes, until fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating after each until blended. Gradually add the flour beating after each addition, until all is and combined. Add the salt, vanilla and lemon extract.

3. Pour into the prepared pan. Hit the pan gently on the counter about five times to help settle the batter and remove any air pockets. Bake for 1 and 1/2 hours. The cake is done when it pulls away from the sides of the pan and a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

4. Remove from the oven and let cool in the pan for about 15 minutes. Invert the cake onto a wire rack and let cool completely before putting it on a cake plate or wrapping in aluminum foil for delivery.

*Note: almond extract can be substituted for the lemon extract.

Enjoy!