Woolsey to continue basketball career at Olney Central

OREGON (WREX) — Oregon's all-time leading scorer in boys basketball found a college home. Trey Woolsey committed to play at NJCAA Division I Olney Central College, despite being stuck at home during the pandemic.

"One of the coaches worked out with me before all the COVID-19 stuff started happening and shutting down schools," Woolsey said. "He's a down-to-earth, good dude. I'm really excited."

The coaching staff's philosophy is something Woolsey can jump right into.

"They believed in everybody," Woolsey said. "They wanted everybody to work hard and give the best they could. That's basically the definition of who I am. Just work hard and be the best version of yourself you can be."

Coming to a college decision while having to remain at home was a challenging time for Woolsey.

"I definitely had a lot of trips that were canceled," he said. "I was supposed to take a trip out to Texas and a couple other ones I can't remember. It definitely messed with me a little bit but I feel like this college is the best choice I picked."

Woolsey is staying in shape by running with a weighted vest and shooting on the hoop at his house, proving that no matter the situation, hard work will win out.