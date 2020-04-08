Woodward announces layoffs amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One of the Rockford region's largest employers is laying off workers in the wake of the novel coronavirus.



On Wednesday, Woodward, Inc. confirmed to 13 News that it's laying off members across the company.



The company did not provide a specific number for how many employees would be impacted. The company said it would provide a total number of layoffs on Thursday.

Woodward said it is offering severance packages with paid benefits for an additional three months and outplacement services to impacted employees.



On Monday, Woodward announced it is requiring employees to wear masks to work or they will be sent home.