SwedishAmerican donates medical supplies to organizations in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With personal protective equipment being in high demand, SwedishAmerican handed out 16 boxes of supplies on Wednesday.

The supplies went to long term care facilities and other essential organizations who needed help protecting employees and customers.

SwedishAmerican says the donations from people in the community gave them a surplus to help others. The hospital says it will still need more medical supplies in the future, but wanted to help organizations in desperate need.

Case Management Manager Danielle Peterson says the donation accomplishes exactly what the hospital tries to do on a daily basis: caring for people in their care and outside of it.

"I think it really speaks to what our mission is, care for our community," Peterson said. "That's what we're trying to do during this time with giving these medical supplies."

Peterson went on to say that they hope to do more donations like this if they can spare the supplies.