Significant Weather Advisory until WED 5:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN KENDALL…EASTERN

LEE…SOUTHEASTERN OGLE…DE KALB AND SOUTHWESTERN KANE COUNTIES

UNTIL 545 PM CDT…

At 508 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Oregon to near Ashton to 6 miles southeast

of Amboy. Movement was east at 70 to 75 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph will be possible

with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Sycamore, Little Rock, Plano, Rochelle, Sandwich, Shabbona, DeKalb,

Sugar Grove, Cortland, Hinckley, Somonauk, Waterman, Hillcrest, Maple

Park, Malta, Ashton, Paw Paw, Virgil, Creston and Sublette.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 78 and 108.

I-88 between mile markers 65 and 105.

This includes… Northern Illinois University and Sandwich

Fairgrounds.