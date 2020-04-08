Scattered storms arrive just ahead of wintry weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showers and storms slide through the Stateline over the rest of the evening, but severe weather should be avoided. Behind the storms comes enough chilly air to make the Stateline feel like winter at times for a few days.

Stormy evening:

Strong storms exit the Stateline late this evening.

A few scattered showers and storms struck again early in the afternoon, and we'll see a few more at times during the evening. The Stateline just misses out on severe weather this time around. Conditions are more favorable for severe weather along and south of I-80, as that's where warmer air created a much more unstable atmosphere. Numerous severe storms erupted on that end of Illinois. Closer to home, colder air sparks up a few more scattered showers and storms. These may bring a brief downpour, lightning, and a chance at small hail. By 8 pm, the weather should dry up, with quiet conditions coming overnight.

Cold, windy Thursday:

Much colder air sparks today's storms, and gives us a wintry feel heading into Thursday. Overnight, temperatures fall to just above freezing. Breezy northwest winds kick in, and could drop wind chills in to the 20's by sunrise.

The cold air really settles in by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures may only warm back into the middle 40's, or about 10 degrees below average. Northwest winds also pick up a lot during this time. Sustained winds reach 20 to 25 mph, while wind gusts rise to 40 mph or greater.

While winds this strong won't cause damage, we may see a few small branches get blown down, and power lines may start to sway. Difficult driving conditions should be expected. Loose objects and loose structures like tents will definitely get blow around, so make sure those are either secured properly or taken down! The winds should settle down again Thursday night.

Brief heavy snow showers and graupel may be possible Thursday afternoon.

Since the upper atmosphere will be so cold, we may see a few scattered showers of both rain and snow. The rain/snow mix starts up around noon, then brief snow showers take over from there. Look for these to be scattered with a partly cloudy day (so expected some sunshine, even during the afternoon). Accumulations won't happen, but the brief heavy snow showers may drop visibility, so be careful while driving. The spotty snow wraps up by the evening, then dry weather resumes from there.

Cool weekend:

Overall, the colder weather will win out for the extended stretch after a warm start to the week. Temperatures remain in the 40's to 50 degrees on Friday, and in the low to middle 50's over the weekend.

The weather at least settles down, stays dry, and turns to sunny by Friday. We may still see some breezy winds at times.

Chilly weather at night may lead to frost several times over the weekend and early next week.

Over the weekend, scattered rain showers are possible, with a few snowflakes mixing in from time to time. Just like with Thursday, little to no accumulation is likely. Early next week, temperatures remain below average in the 40's to 50's. Because of the colder weather, the nights may become frosty. Protect any sensitive plants and vegetation at night if necessary.