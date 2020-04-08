RPS 205 postpones senior prom, optimistic about June graduation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public Schools 205 has officially postponed proms at all of its high schools for this year.



RPS 205 says principals are collaborating to make sure our students have some sort of prom experience, even if it happens after this school year is over. The district emphasized senior prom is not canceled.

RPS 205 also said they're optimistic about scheduled graduation ceremonies in June, but are also considering other options in case the long-term closure forces us to make other plans.



The school expressed disappointment over the decision. Here's part of what was sent to students on Wednesday:

"We know this is disappointing. We're disappointed, too. We look forward to celebrating these end-of-year events with our seniors. Your senior year is supposed to be memorable for you and your classmates. We are committed to exploring every option to make sure these memories and experiences are positive for the Class of 2020."

Click here here to read the full letter.