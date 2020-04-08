Rock Valley College seeks sites for advanced technology center, doesn’t rule out Register Star news tower

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College is moving forward with plans to build an advanced technology center (ATC), but it may not be at the Rockford Register Star news tower.

The college sent out a notice Wednesday saying it is asking for requests for proposals for site locations. Site developers have until May 6 to submit an application.

The ATC would combine traditional classroom learning with technical instruction in manufacturing, feeding a supply of manufacturing workers to the region.

RVC has seen some setbacks with the ATC in the past year, with high profile locations falling through, including the Barber Colman Village on Main St.

The college says it won't rule out the news tower in downtown Rockford, but said it would be "cost prohibitive" for the college to only pursue that site.

"The College will consider all proposals, and will still consider the [Rockford Register Star news tower], if the proposal for that site is financially viable for the College and can be completed in line with the College’s schedule," a spokesperson told 13 WREX Wednesday.

All of RVC's open bids and requests for proposals can be found at rockvalleycollege.edu/bids.