River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Fulton LD13.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 17.3 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue.
* Forecast, Rise to 17.8 feet Friday morning, then begin falling.
* Impact, At 16.0 feet, Water affects a few houses at Thomson.
