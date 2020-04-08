River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Dubuque LD11.

* Until further notice.

* At 10:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 18.0 feet and steady.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue.

* Recent activity, The river is nearing crest.

* Forecast, Rise to 18.0 feet today, then begin falling.

