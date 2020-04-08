Report: Illinois receives B- in social distancing, improvement in some Stateline counties

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — New data shows improvement for social distancing in the state—including in the Stateline region.



New data was released Wednesday morning from Unacast, which uses data from the CDC and John Hopkins University to come up with grades for each counties as well as the state for how they're social distancing. For more information on the grading system, click here.



Earlier this week, the counties in the Stateline received a D or an F for social distancing. In the data released Wednesday morning, there's been some improvement in the region.



According to the data, Winnebago and Boone counties both received a B for social distancing. Earlier this week, Winnebago County received a D- while Boone County received an F.



In Winnebago County, Unacast says 40-55% of the population in Winnebago County have decreased their average mobility (based on distance traveled). The percentage given by Unacast gives the county a C grade for that category.



The report also says less between 65-70% of Winnebago County has decreased Non-Essential visits. This percentage gives the county a grade of an B. Earlier this week, Unacast reported less than 40% of people in the county were doing this.



Here's a look at each grade given by Unacast's data on Wednesday, April 8:

Winnebago: B-

Boone: B-

Stephenson: D

Ogle: D

Lee: D-

DeKalb: B-

Whiteside: D

Carroll: C

Jo Daviess: D

Illinois as a whole received a grade of a B- for social distancing, according to Unacast's latest data. Unacast updates the grades every few days.