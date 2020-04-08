Operation Feed the Front Line helps first responders and local restaurants

ROSCOE (WREX) — Four stateline organizations created a new project to help local restaurants and first responders.

Operation Feed the Front Line buys gift cards from local restaurants then gives them to first responders in the Stateline.

The Greg Lindmark Foundation, The Jaimie Cox Foundation, The Amanda Reed Memorial and 815 Blue joined to start the project.

The organizations raised $8,500 dollars which all went to local restaurants with all the food going to first responders.

While the initial donation helped dozens of people already, the project aims to grow larger. Operation Feed the Front Line aims to feed all first responders in the stateline including hospital workers and dispatchers.

To do that, the project has its own Facebook page for donations which already raised over $1,200.

Greg Lindmark Foundation President Brad Lindmark says these hard times call for the community to take action and help.

"It's a difficult time, and the community needs to come together, Lindmark said." Our organizations have done this, and it's a great start, but let's get all of the Rockford area involved in this and help our first responders.

You can click here to be redirected to Operation Feed the Front Line's Facebook page.