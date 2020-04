STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — The Stephenson County Health Department is reporting a new case of COVID-19.



The health department reports the patient is in their 40s. The new case brings the total number of cases up to 7 in the county.



On Tuesday, the health department reported the 6th case of the virus, a patient also in their 40s.



The health department says 4 of the 7 people who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.