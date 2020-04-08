Loves Park Ambulance Service sends crews to New York to fight COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WREX) — The fight against the coronavirus is a constant one here in the stateline and nationwide.



One of the hardest hit places is New York City which has roughly 500 different EMT's and paramedics from across the country, including some from our area.



ATS Medical Services in Loves Park sent some crews out east to help with FEMA's response to COVID-19.



ATS says it is proud to work alongside such great team members and paramedics on the front lines of the pandemic.