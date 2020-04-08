 Skip to Content

Loves Park Ambulance Service sends crews to New York to fight COVID-19

8:46 am Coronavirus, Top Stories

NEW YORK CITY (WREX) — The fight against the coronavirus is a constant one here in the stateline and nationwide.

One of the hardest hit places is New York City which has roughly 500 different EMT's and paramedics from across the country, including some from our area.

ATS Medical Services in Loves Park sent some crews out east to help with FEMA's response to COVID-19.

ATS says it is proud to work alongside such great team members and paramedics on the front lines of the pandemic.

Evan Leake

Evan Leake anchors for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. Evan grew up in Darien, Illinois, a south-west suburb of Chicago. He came to WREX in 2017 and worked his way to the anchor desk in May of 2019. He coordinates both the Teacher of the Week and Inspiring 815 series for 13 News. You can connect with Evan at eleake@wrex.com or Evan Leake on Facebook.

