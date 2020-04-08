Local businesses, fire departments donate beds to KSB Hospital

LEE COUNTY (WREX) — As COVID-19 threatens to deplete hospitals of much needed resources, including hospital beds, a number of local businesses and fire departments stepped up to make a difference.

Dinges Fire Company along with Raynor Garage Doors and Johnson Tractor donated 60 hospital beds to KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Amboy, Sublette, Compton, and West Brooklyn Fire helped deliver the beds to the hospital.

Dinges Fire Company's CEO, Nick Dinges, is a retired Rockford Firefighter and current chief of Sublette Fire. He said he knows firsthand the importance of supporting people on the front lines.

"Probably the biggest reason is we're all fire, EMT's and paramedics. And we felt like during this time, the least thing we could do is step up to help all other folks that are in need right now. And the other part of that is to keep people working," said Dinges.

Dinges Fire Company said it's also teaming up with Kennay Farms Distilling in Rochelle to deliver hand sanitizer in bulk to essential businesses.