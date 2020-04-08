Janesville man killed in one car crash in Beloit

BELOIT (WREX) — A Janesville man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Beloit Tuesday night.

The Rock County Medical Examiner says the 46-year-old Epigmenio C. Olvera was killed in the crash.



The medical examiner says the crash happened in the 1800 block of E. Inman Pkwy. around 7 p.m. Tuesday.



Olvera died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash, according to the medical examiner's office.



Additional information on the crash is unknown at this time.