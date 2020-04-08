 Skip to Content

Janesville man killed in one car crash in Beloit

New
5:21 pm Top Stories, Wisconsin News

BELOIT (WREX) — A Janesville man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Beloit Tuesday night.

The Rock County Medical Examiner says the 46-year-old Epigmenio C. Olvera was killed in the crash.

The medical examiner says the crash happened in the 1800 block of E. Inman Pkwy. around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Olvera died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash, according to the medical examiner's office.

Additional information on the crash is unknown at this time.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content