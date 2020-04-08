Illinois reports 1,500 new coronavirus cases, 82 new deaths

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker gives an update on the spread of the coronavirus in the state of Illinois. Posted by WREX-TV on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — The coronavirus pandemic continues to intensify in Illinois as the number of deaths and cases continue to rise.



On Wednesday, the Illinois Department reported 1,529 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases from 13,549 up to 15,078.



The state also reported 82 new deaths, meaning the total number of deaths in the state related to the virus is up to 462.



These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the Northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.



More than 75,000 people in the state have now been tested for the virus, according to IDPH.



