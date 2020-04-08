Dense Fog Advisory from WED 4:16 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
McHenry County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and De Kalb
Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&