Coronavirus cases confirmed at two long-term care facilities in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County health officials confirm coronavirus has made its way to two long-term care facilities in the county.



The health department says positive tests have been confirmed in the Anam Care Center on Sayer Rd. and Alden Alma Nelson Manor.



The health department did not say how many people tested positive for the virus at each of the facilities.



The two facilities reported cases quickly and elected to self-identify in the interest of the public, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.



The facilities are working closely with Winnebago County Health Department to prevent further exposure and transmission.



The facilities are working to notify all family members. Please note that this may take some time. For family members who want to check on their loved ones, please note the following:

Visitor restrictions are in place at these (and all long-term care) facilities.

Check with each facility BEFORE taking advantage of other ways to visit with family (such as window visits) as these can be disruptive to the residents in their homes.