Colorwave Graphics uses its materials to make recyclable hospital beds and partitions

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Although Colorwave Graphics is open, business is slow with many events and orders cancelled due to COVID-19.

"It definitely has touched us because we had to layoff three of our folks. We want to bring them back as quickly as possible," said Colorwave Graphics Owner Mike Lombardo.

While the display company is hurting financially, it's looking to do something different with the materials it has in house.

“Let’s use this product which is a three quarter thick corrugated board. It’s very durable. It’s meant for like tradeshow displays and protable displays and kiosks and that sort of thing so this is a perfect material that we can then convert them into making these beds and partition walls," said Lombardo.

Hoping to get a head start, Lombardo let Rockford health systems, clinics, immediate cares and homeless shelters know he's ready to help them with extra beds if they need them.

"Locally or you know anywhere in the U.S. It could be a solution for some of these places that need extra beds because people are out of work and you know who knows what their situation might be," said Lombardo.

Made completely from recyclable material, the bed and partition could be delivered or shipped and assembled on site in just a few steps.

“We are estimating it should take up to 30 to 40 minutes to set up," said Lombardo.

Colorwave Graphics is hoping not to have to make its recyclable beds but say its ready to put its products to good use while it waits for better days.

"Like they say, 'We are all in this together.' You know let's move forward and hopefully we can all be back to work at some point soon," said Lombardo.

Colorwave Graphics says it's getting supplies on Thursday and will make a video with instructions on how to assemble the bed and partition with no tools.