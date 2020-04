ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford is reminding the community solicitation is not allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The city posted about it on Twitter on Wednesday evening.



The post says the city revoked all solicitations licenses for all company's, which includes roofers.



The city says if anyone shows up to your door trying to sell you something, to report the company's information to COVID19@wchd.org.

NO SOLICITATION: During the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Rockford revoked all solicitation licenses, which means that no company (including roofers) should show up at your door trying to sell you something. If they do, send company information to COVID19@wchd.org. — City of Rockford (@CityofRockford) April 8, 2020