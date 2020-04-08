City of Rockford: ‘If you’re not staying home, you’re part of the problem’ during the stay at home order

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford continues to send out strong messages on social media to remind you to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.



Here's what the city posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday:

ARE YOU PART OF THE PROBLEM? The Stay at Home Order means you should stay at home, only interact with those in your immediate household and only go out when absolutely necessary. If you're still hanging out with your friends because they seem healthy, then you're part of the problem.

This is not the first time the city has posted a strong message on its Facebook page.



Last week, the city posted a photo which reminded residents of "no gatherings, stay home."



As of Wednesday morning, there's been 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, including three deaths.