Chicago to implement liquor sales curfew amid coronavirus outbreak

CHICAGO (WREX) — Beginning Thursday, Chicago will implement a 9 p.m. liquor sales curfew in an effort to stop people from congregating at stores and businesses that sell alcohol, according to NBC Chicago.

"We are not messing around with this," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday.

The curfew will remain in effect through the remainder of the statewide stay-at-home order, which lasts through April 30.

"We are putting this curfew in place because too many individuals and businesses have been violating the stay-at-home order," Lightfoot said.

Stores that continue selling liquor despite the curfew could face fines of up to $500, arrest and possibly the revocation of their liquor and other licenses.

"We will collect them," Lightfoot said.

Interim Police Supt. Charlie Beck echoed Lightfoot's calls to stop congregating at liquor stores and other businesses that sell alcohol.

"Now it's time to limit the opportunities, to limit the things in Chicago that facilitate the formation of groups, and one of those things is liquor stores after 9 p.m.," Beck said.

Chicago police officers began conducting roadside safety and informational check points in each police district Tuesday to provide information to motorists about the ongoing “stay-at-home” order.

According to police, the checkpoints will take place at 10 p.m. The checkpoints will last approximately 45 minutes each night, and could take place between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The checkpoints will also be deployed on Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to the department.

According to police, officers will stop motorists at the checkpoints, focusing on traffic safety and providing information about the state’s “stay-at-home” order. Each driver will be given a flyer containing information about the parameters of the order, which remains in effect until April 30 in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Travel is not prohibited during the “stay-at-home” order, but state officials say that travel can only be done for what it calls “essential” reasons.