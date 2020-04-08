Boone County confirms first coronavirus related death

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department has confirmed a patient with coronavirus has died.



The health department says the patient was a woman in her 80s and had been previously reported as a positive case in the county.



“She was a brave soul who will be missed greatly by her family and friends," the woman's family said in a statement.

"I am deeply troubled by the news that we've lost one of our own: the first COVID-19 related death in Boone County," says Amanda Mehl, Public Health Administrator. "Boone County is with this patient's family and loved ones in mourning her loss and honoring her memory.”

The number of confirmed cases in Boone County is currently at 7.