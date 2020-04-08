Boone County confirms 7th coronavirus case

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — As we continue to see increased cases of COVID-19 in the state, we continue to see new cases in the region.



The Boone County Health Department confirmed its 7th case of coronavirus on Tuesday.



The health department says the case is a resident in their 80s.



Here's a look at the number of cases by county in the region, according to the health department's in the region, as of Wednesday morning:

Winnebago: 67 (3 deaths)

Boone: 7

Ogle: 13

Stephenson: 5

Lee: 2

DeKalb: 29 (1 death)

Jo Daviess: 5

Carroll: 5 (1 death)

Whiteside: 21 (1 death)