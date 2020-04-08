Bath & Body Fusion donates hand cream to Rockford healthcare workers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford small business Bath & Body Fusion is saying "thank you" to healthcare workers with a little TLC.

The business donated 1,200 jars of its Dream Cream to healthcare staff at SwedishAmerican Hospital Wednesday. Dream Cream is the business's own formulated hand cream that can also come with a calming lavender infusion.

Bath & Body Fusion says it's donating the hand cream because healthcare workers may get dry and cracked skin, using hand sanitizer multiple times per day while working on the front lines battling COVID-19.

The community can donate their own jars of Dream Cream to healthcare workers through Bath & Body Fusion's website. It's on sale for $5 for the donation. Normally Dream Cream sells at $15 per container.

Healthcare workers are welcome to pick up Dream Cream from the business free of charge. CLICK HERE for information on how to do that and how to donate Dream Cream to healthcare workers. Healthcare workers just need a badge or ID for proof of employment.

Bath & Body Fusion is located at 324 E. State St. in downtown Rockford.