9 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, total up to 76

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The number of coronavirus cases in Winnebago County has once again increased.



Health officials report 9 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, April 8. The new cases brings the total from 67 up to 76.



Information on the new cases are not known at this time, but the health department did confirm one of the cases is someone 17 years old or younger. An exact age was not given.

So far, there have been three coronavirus related deaths in the county and seven in the Northern Illinois region.



Earlier in the day, the health department reported confirmed cases at two long-term care facilities in Winnebago County. The health department says positive tests have been confirmed in Anam Care and Alden Alma Nelson Manor.



The health department did not say how many people tested positive for the virus at each of the facilities.



Leaders in the county will host an update on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the update live on 13 WREX, stream it on our website or watch it on the 13 WREX Facebook page.