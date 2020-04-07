WREX Recipes: Cheddar Garlic Biscuits
ROCKFORD (WREX) — I'm not much of a cook, but I am a baker, and this cheddar garlic biscuit is an easy recipe that packs a big flavor punch.
When I want to bake something other than cookies or brownies, I almost always turn to this savory treat. They taste an awful lot like Red Lobster's cheddar bay biscuits, but with more cheese and butter on top.
I have to admit, these biscuits do not last in my house longer than a few hours because my husband and I love to eat them hot out of the oven. They pair well with a surf and turf dinner or just on their own with a glass on wine.
Here's how I make cheddar garlic biscuits:
Ingredients:
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 3/4 cup soft butter
- 1 3/4 cups milk
For butter coating:
- 1/4 cup melted butter
- 1/8 teaspoon parsley leaves
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/8 teaspoon onion powder
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 475 degrees
- Line two baking sheets with tinfoil or parchment paper, spray with non-stick cooking spray
- Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, garlic powder, salt and pepper
- Mix in butter and cheese into the flour mixture, stir until combined, then add milk and mix until a soft dough forms
- Use a spoon or spatula to make mounds of the dough on the baking sheets
- Place in the oven and bake for 15 minutes, or until golden brown
- Once biscuits come out of the over, brush on herb butter mixture (I put a lot on for even more flavor)
- Serve warm