WREX Recipes: Cheddar Garlic Biscuits

ROCKFORD (WREX) — I'm not much of a cook, but I am a baker, and this cheddar garlic biscuit is an easy recipe that packs a big flavor punch.

When I want to bake something other than cookies or brownies, I almost always turn to this savory treat. They taste an awful lot like Red Lobster's cheddar bay biscuits, but with more cheese and butter on top.

I have to admit, these biscuits do not last in my house longer than a few hours because my husband and I love to eat them hot out of the oven. They pair well with a surf and turf dinner or just on their own with a glass on wine.

Here's how I make cheddar garlic biscuits:



Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3/4 cup soft butter

1 3/4 cups milk

For butter coating:

1/4 cup melted butter

1/8 teaspoon parsley leaves

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon onion powder

Directions:

Preheat oven to 475 degrees Line two baking sheets with tinfoil or parchment paper, spray with non-stick cooking spray Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, garlic powder, salt and pepper Mix in butter and cheese into the flour mixture, stir until combined, then add milk and mix until a soft dough forms Use a spoon or spatula to make mounds of the dough on the baking sheets Place in the oven and bake for 15 minutes, or until golden brown Once biscuits come out of the over, brush on herb butter mixture (I put a lot on for even more flavor) Serve warm