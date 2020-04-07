 Skip to Content

Two Rockford men charged after police find them with stolen gun

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two Rockford men are accused of being in possession of a stolen weapon.

Police say they were called to the area of Court and Auburn streets on Monday night for a suspicious vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle with several people inside. During the investigation, officers found two guns, one of which was reported stolen in a residential burglary last week, according to police.

As a result, Demarcus Barksdale, 19, and Amir Singletary, 19, both of Rockford, were taken into custody.

Both men were charged with not having a FOID card and being in possession of a stolen gun. Singletary was also charged with with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

