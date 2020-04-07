SwedishAmerican launches curbside pick-up for prescriptions

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're picking up a prescription from SwedishAmerican's outpatient pharmacy, you can now do it while staying in your car.



The health care system announced they're launching curbside pick-up of prescriptions at the outpatient pharmacy at the main hospital.

Pharmacy staff will wear masks and practice social distancing when delivering prescriptions to patients’ cars.

“This new service allows patients to reduce their exposure to COVID-19 and protects our staff, too,” said SwedishAmerican Pharmacy Manager Lisa Dyer. “Our highest priority is to keep our patients and our staff safe and healthy.”

Curbside pick-up hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients can call the pharmacy at 779-696-1130 and pay over the phone with a debit or credit card. Patients pull up to the hospital’s main entrance and call the pharmacy to let the staff know they have arrived. Pharmacy staff will then deliver the medication to the patient’s car.

“This is a reduced risk for our patients and our staff. We’ve also seen an increase in our on-site kiosk pharmacy pick-up which also limits face-to-face interactions,” Dyer added.

For more information about the Outpatient Pharmacy curbside pick-up, please call 779-696-1130.