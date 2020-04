Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 9:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN ROCK ISLAND…SOUTHWESTERN WHITESIDE…NORTHERN

HENRY AND EASTERN SCOTT COUNTIES…

At 831 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Davenport,

moving east at 65 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Davenport, Moline, Bettendorf, East Moline, Silvis, Geneseo,

Eldridge, Colona, Le Claire, Hampton, Port Byron, Erie, Atkinson,

Rapids City, Princeton, Long Grove, Cordova, Riverdale, McCausland

and Cleveland.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 5.

Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 292 and 306.

Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 26.

Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 19.

HAIL…1.75IN

WIND…60MPH